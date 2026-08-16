/Hurricane Lala Nears Hawaii: Life-Threatening Floods, Mudslides And Power Outages Reported

Hawaii is bracing for the impact of Hurricane Lala, which has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with winds reaching 75 mph (120 km/h). Authorities have warned of life-threatening flooding, mudslides, strong winds, and widespread power outages as the storm moves near the southern tip of the Big Island. More than 42,000 customers are already without electricity, while forecasters predict 10 to 20 inches of rainfall, with isolated areas receiving up to 25 inches. A hurricane warning remains in effect for parts of Hawaii, while tropical storm warnings cover Maui County. Governor Josh Green has urged residents to take the storm seriously and prepare for potentially dangerous conditions. If Hurricane Lala makes a direct strike, it could mark Hawaii’s most significant hurricane impact in decades.