Hunter Biden case: US president's son charged for illegal arm possession

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, has been criminally charged with three counts of lying when buying a firearm after a proposed plea deal collapsed. The indictment marks the first time the child of a sitting president has been criminally prosecuted.

