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Hundreds of swimmers brave difficult waters in Dakar-Gorée crossing

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 22:35 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 22:35 IST
More than 900 swimmers took part in the 37th Dakar-Gorée crossing, covering routes of 5.2km for licensed swimmers and 4.5km for amateurs.

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