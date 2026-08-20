/How Saudi and Chinese cash kept Pakistan's economy afloat this year

Pakistan secured a massive $27.2 billion in foreign financing during FY2025-26, keeping its fragile economy afloat for another year. The total includes $16 billion in fresh loans, $2.2 billion from the IMF, and crucial debt rollovers, $5 billion from Saudi Arabia and $4 billion from China. Nearly 88% of this money went straight into budget support, debt repayments, and building foreign exchange reserves, with only $3.4 billion actually funding development projects.