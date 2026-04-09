/How AI Is Transforming Healthcare Industry

Published: Apr 09, 2026, 17:00 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 17:00 IST
Artificial Intelligence is quietly reshaping the future of healthcare. From identifying health risks earlier than ever before to easing pressure on overstretched medical systems, AI is becoming a game-changer. Experts say it’s not just about faster diagnosis, AI is now moving toward preventing diseases before they even begin. As hospitals and researchers adopt smarter technologies, the way we detect, treat, and prevent illness is undergoing a massive transformation.