Hollywood writers strike officially ends after 148 days

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike is officially over. On the 148th day of the work stoppage, the board of the WGA West and the council of the WGA East voted unanimously on Tuesday to lift the strike order as of 12:01 a.m.

