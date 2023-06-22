Hollywood vs AI: Can AI-generated music win a Grammy?

Well, artificial intelligence is making a mark in Hollywood be it movies or music AI is fast entering the entertainment industry and Grammys has taken note of this. According to the Academy, the organization behind the Grammy Awards is seeking to curb the use of AI in the industry updated rules from the Academy state that artists can use AI in their songs and submit them for consideration for an award however it should have a meaningful human authorship in the work. Songs that are fully generated by AI won't be eligible for any awards and only human creators can be considered nominated or win a Grammy.