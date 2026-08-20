/Hollywood fashion 2026: Anne Hathaway scripts new chapter in maternity fashion

Summer 2026 has delivered some unforgettable fashion moments, with celebrities turning heads on red carpets, premieres, vacations, and high-profile events around the world. From Anne Hathaway's stunning maternity fashion statement to bold runway-inspired looks and trendsetting street style, the season has been packed with standout outfits. In this video, we look at the best-dressed celebrities of Summer 2026, the fashion trends dominating Hollywood, and the stars setting the style agenda for the months ahead. Who owned the summer style game? Watch as we break down the biggest celebrity fashion moments of the season.