Heavy rain in Thailand turn streets into rivers

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Heavy rain in Thailand has turned streets into rivers. Over 2,000 households in Sukhothai have been affected by flooding. This after embankments along the Yom river burst due to heavy rain. Residents say that these are the worst floods they have ever experienced. The water levels in the yom river have gone up significantly. Local residents and officials are using sandbags to hold back the flood waters and minimise the damage caused to their homes. Thailand's prime minister, srettha thavisin, has ordered state agencies to pay special attention to areas affected by the overflow from yom river. Thavisin has also urged the government to prepare for more rainfall in the coming days.

