Hancock: Did everything to save lives, Cummings' claims unsubstantiated

May 27, 2021, 05:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
UK Health Minister Matt Hancock has published the allegations made by the Prime Minister's former chief aide who accused him of lying. Speaking in the House of Commons Hancock said that Dominic Cummings' allegations were unsubstantiated.
Read in App