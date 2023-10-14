Hamas attack: Israel's big security lapse

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
On the 7th of October 2023, Israel was met with utter chaos when Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on the country. So far Hamas has killed at least 1300 Israelis. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to retaliate in every possible way. But why did Israel fail to stop the attacks in the first place? Is this one of Israel's worst security failures?

