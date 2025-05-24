/Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel in US for 11th VGGS roadshow

Gujarat is taking its investment pitch global. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is in the US and Canada for the first international roadshow ahead of the 11th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027. The focus goes beyond big-ticket investments, with Gujarat also seeking technology partnerships and new global markets for its MSMEs and artisans. Meetings with companies including Google, Micron and Walmart have put AI, semiconductors, data centres, advanced manufacturing and global supply chains in the spotlight.