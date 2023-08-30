Greece wildfire scorches area bigger than New York City

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
A wildfire scorching Greece for the last 11 days has burnt vast stretches of land areas larger than the U.S. City of New York. Our next report gets you more on the forest blaze in Greece, the largest wildfire ever recorded in the EU.

