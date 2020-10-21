Gravitas: Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic: How you are paying for China's cover up?

Oct 21, 2020, 12.20 AM(IST)
Follow Us
The Wuhan Coronavirus is: Leaving cured patients with lasting symptoms. Crippling families with debt. Causing global economic losses worth trillions. WION's Palki Sharma tells you how you are paying for China's cover-up.