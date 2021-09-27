Gravitas US Edition: Myanmar envoy stopped from addressing UNGA

Sep 27, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
China, Russia and America struck a deal, stopping the envoy of Myanmar's ousted government from addressing the UNGA. Why should a small clique of nations determine the world's future? Is it time to expand the UNSC? Palki Sharma tells you.
