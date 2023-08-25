Gravitas: Two board exams every year: What does it mean?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
In India, Class 12 students will soon have two board exams every year. Students of classes 11 and 12 will also have to study two language- at least one of them should be an Indian language. Molly Gambhir brings you the details.

