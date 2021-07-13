Gravitas: Taliban executes 22 Afghan Commandos

Jul 13, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Taliban killed 22 Afghan Commandos in cold blood. In Kunduz, the terrorist group claims it shot down two choppers of the Afghanistan Air Force. WION's Palki tells you how the Taliban is trying to impose its will on Afghanistan and the region.
