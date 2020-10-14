Gravitas: Study: Intermittent fasting doesn't help you shed pounds

Oct 14, 2020, 12.20 AM(IST)
Have you tried Intermittent fasting yet? Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Kourtney Kardashian swear by it. But a recent study claims that intermittent fasting doesn't work. Palki Sharma Upadhyay has a report.