Gravitas: Solomon Islands: Under pressure from Beijing?

Mar 30, 2022, 12:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Does China want to militarise the pacific? A leaked draft of a security pact between China and the Solomon Islands has led to strong backlash. The Island's leader Manasseh Sogavare said recent reports are "insulting". Palki Sharma tells you more.
