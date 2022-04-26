Gravitas: Saudi Royals are selling their assets: Here's why

Published: Apr 26, 2022, 01:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Saudi Royals are liquidating their assets worth Millions. Real Estate, yachts, artwork & jewels, they're selling it all. Is it because they want to hide their wealth or do they fear a purge by Crown Prince MBS? Molly Gambhir reports.
