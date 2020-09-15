Gravitas: Proof of Pakistan's terror sponsorship: Why the FATF must blacklist Pakistan

Sep 15, 2020, 12.25 AM(IST)
Ahead of FATF's review, A WION investigation has revealed how: Masood Azhar runs his terror operations, despite UNSC sanctions, How Hafiz Saeed's son freely moves around Pakistan, How a Jaish leader threatened to 'destroy Indian Forces'