LIVE TV
US Election
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Gravitas Plus: 6 Trends that will rule 2021
Jan 03, 2021, 09.05 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Wondering what life in 2021 may look like? On Episode 36 of Gravitas Plus, Palki Sharma Upadhyay brings you 6 trends that will dominate the year ahead & may shape our future beyond.
Read in App