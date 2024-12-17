In a historic moment in Paris, the revered Crown of Thorns, believed to have been worn by Jesus Christ, has returned to Notre-Dame Cathedral. The sacred relic was reinstated five years after being saved from the flames of the devastating 2019 fire. Its return marks a major milestone in the cathedral's restoration efforts. The Crown of Thorns, encased in a golden tube, was brought back to its historic home during a solemn ceremony presided over by the Archbishop of Paris and attended by esteemed members of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre. Watch in for more details!