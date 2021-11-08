Gravitas: Nicaragua's Ortega locks in another term

Nov 08, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has secured a record fourth term in office after a ruthless crackdown on dissent ahead of the polls. What does it mean for the future of the Central American nation? Molly Gambhir brings you more.
