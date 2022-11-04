Gravitas: NASA to send a mission to 'golden' asteroid

Published: Nov 04, 2022, 12:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
NASA is preparing to send a mission to an asteroid that is estimated to be worth more than the global economy. It is believed that the asteroid, 16 Psyche, has gold, nickel and iron worth $10,000 Quadrillion. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
