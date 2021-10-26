LIVE TV
Gravitas: NASA discovers first planet outside Milky Way Galaxy
Oct 26, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
NASA has discovered the first possible planet outside the Milky Way Galaxy. Located in the 'Whirlpool' Galaxy, the new planet is 28 million light-years away from earth. How was it discovered? Palki Sharma gets you the details.
