Gravitas: Monday Motivation: Bengaluru doctor runs 3 kilometers to make it on time for a surgery

Published: Sep 13, 2022, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A Bengaluru doctor decided to abandon his car at a traffic jam and run for 3 kilometers to make it on time for an emergency surgery. It is a rare story of dedication in the age of Quiet Quitting. Molly Gambhir brings you the details.
