Gravitas: Middle-age bulge? Don't blame metabolism

Aug 14, 2021, 01:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A new study has found that metabolism remains unchanged from age 20 to 60. The findings have busted the long-held view that metabolism slows with middle-age - leading to obesity. If not metabolism, then what? Palki Sharma tells you.
Read in App