Gravitas: Melting poles in Antarctica under threat

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Sea ice that packs the ocean around Antarctica hit record low levels this winter. Researchers warn the shift can have dire consequences for animals like penguins who breed and rear their young on the sea ice. Watch this story to know why scientists fear that the impact of climate change at the southern pole is ramping up.

