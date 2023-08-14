Gravitas: Khalistani Supporters Vandalise Temple In Canada; Fourth Attack In A Year
One of the biggest and oldest temples in Canada, the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, British Colombia, was targeted by Khalistani supporters on Saturday. CCTV camera showed two masked individuals putting up posters of slain terrorists on the gates and walls of the temple. This is the latest in a series of such acts of vandalism by secessionist forces against symbols of Indian culture, in Canada. Mohammed Saleh tells you more.