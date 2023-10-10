Gravitas: Israel hostage crisis deepens | Hamas: We will execute a hostage for every attack

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Hamas has warned that for every attack in Gaza, one Israeli hostage will be killed. It says it will broadcast the execution with video and audio. Hamas is treating hostages like pawns. How will Israeli PM Netanyahu deal with this?

