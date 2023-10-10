Gravitas | Israel at War: Massacre at a music festival, 260 dead | How the horror unfolded

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
At least 260 bodies were recovered from the site of a music festival in Israel that was attacked by Hamas. A video shows revelers fleeing as bullets are sprayed at them, another shows a couple being kidnapped as the young woman pleads with the kidnappers to not kill her.

