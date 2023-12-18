Gravitas | India's NIA targets terror networks in nationwide raids
India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts extensive raids across four states, targeting a network with suspected Islamic State ties. Spanning 19 locations in Karnataka, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Delhi, these actions build on recent operations against terrorism. The report delves into the strategy, key figures detained, and the seizure of explosive materials and incriminating evidence, highlighting India's multifaceted fight against terror groups like ISIS and PLFI.