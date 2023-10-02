Gravitas: Indian Whisky awarded the best in the world

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Indri's single malt whisky has been awarded the best whisky in the world. The founder says that the award will elevate India in the global whisky industry. What is the secret behind the taste of Indri whisky? Here's what Molly Gambhir has to say.

