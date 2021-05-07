Gravitas: Here are India's 4 strategic moves in 14 days

May 07, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A successful TRIPS waiver, an unofficial ban on Huawei, customer restrictions on Amex & the revival of trade talks with the EU. WION's Palki tells you about 4 strategic moves India has made in the last 14 days.
