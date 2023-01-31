Gravitas Global Headlines: Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Auckland

More heavy rain is ahead for New Zealand's largest city. At least four people have died and a state of emergency order continues in Auckland. Insurance companies are flooded with claims. Until now major operating insurance groups in the city have received over 9,000 claims. On the other hand, the country’s stormwater drain system fails to work as it was designed for the climate some five decades ago. But now the city needs a stormwater system designed for the climate the country has now.