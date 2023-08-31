Gravitas | Egypt: Criminal court clears billionaire's name in murder case

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
Billionaire Hisham Talaat Moustafa has been allowed to clear his name from a murder case. He also received a Presidential pardon after getting a 15-year jail sentence. Can money help you get away with murder? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

