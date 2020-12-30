Gravitas: China-Turkey extradition treaty

Dec 30, 2020, 01.10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
China has made its Uighur extradition treaty with Turkey official. China now wants Turkey to extradite Uighurs directly without the involvement of 3rd parties. Will Recep Tayyip Erdogan betray Uighurs again? Palki Sharma has a report.
Read in App