Gravitas: Canada's 'deadliest' mass stabbing

Published: Sep 06, 2022, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
On Sunday, Canada witnessed one of the deadliest mass killings in recent history. 2 suspects stabbed 10 people to death at 13 different locations. Who were they? What were their motives Palki Sharma brings you a report.
