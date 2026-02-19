/Google Plans New Subsea Cable To Link India With US Networks In $15B AI Connectivity Push | WION

Google has announced a major digital infrastructure initiative as part of its five-year, $15 billion America-India Connect plan to bolster global connectivity and support artificial intelligence data flows. The project includes building new subsea cable routes linking India with the United States and other regions, establishing a new international subsea gateway in Visakhapatnam, and expanding fibre-optic networks to improve reliability and bandwidth for cloud and AI services. The initiative is designed to deep-six the digital divide and strengthen network resilience between key global hubs.