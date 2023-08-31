Giorgia Meloni’s partner under fire for saying women who go out and get drunk are vulnerable to rape

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
After claiming on television that young Italian women who go out late and get drunk expose themselves to rape, Giorgia Meloni's partner has drawn criticism. The accusation of victim blaming against Andrea Giambruno, a television host who has kept a low profile ever since Meloni was elected prime minister last autumn, made the front pages of major Italian newspapers on Wednesday.

