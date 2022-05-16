German Regional Election Exit Poll: SPD suffers a crushing defeat

Published: May 16, 2022, 07:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) suffered a crushing defeat in a key German regional election on Sunday, exit polls showed. The likely loss for the SPD in North Rhine-Westphalia would be a big blow for Scholz.
