German government's approval rating hits an all-time low
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 10, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Support for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government has declined to the lowest level of 17%, a new poll by the country's public broadcaster has found.
