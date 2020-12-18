Georgia's role in senate races; An historic battle for control of the US Senate | US Election 2020

Dec 18, 2020, 09.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
On 5 January, control over the US Senate will be decided by Georgia’s runoff, where the Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue face the Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff respectively in two races.
