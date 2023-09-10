G20 Summit 2023: Biden, Sunak meet Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar, Soren

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
On Saturday night, following the completion of the first day of the G20 Summit, President Droupadi Murmu hosted a gala dinner for the summit's participants, which featured US Vice President Joe Biden among others. The G20 Summit was held at the "Bharat Mandapam" in New Delhi, and the chief ministers of every state received invitations from the government to attend the event.

