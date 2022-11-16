G20 Summit 2022: Sunak & Xi's meeting cancelled

Published: Nov 16, 2022, 06:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
After Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the G20 summit, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addressed the closing ceremony. However, his meeting with the Chinese President has been cancelled. Watch this report for all the details.
