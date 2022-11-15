G20 Summit 2022: First session concludes in Bali; focus remains on war in Ukraine

Published: Nov 15, 2022, 01:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The first session of G20 Summit 2022 has concluded in Bali and the draft communique said, 'today's era must not be of war'. What commitments and resolutions can be expected from the summit?
