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From Cruella to African superheroes, cosplay takes over Comic Con Africa
From Cruella to African superheroes, cosplay takes over Comic Con Africa
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 29, 2026, 22:35 IST
| Updated:
Sep 29, 2026, 22:35 IST
Comic Con Africa 2026 took over the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, from 24 to 27 September. It opened on Heritage Day and ran for four days of pop culture, gaming, and fandom.
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