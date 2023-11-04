'Friends' stars arrive at Matthew Perry's funeral in Los Angeles
Hollywood actor Matthew Perry who died on the 28th of October at the age of 54 was laid to rest at a Los Angeles Cemetery. The mourners gathered at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles less than a mile from the Warner Brothers Studio where friends were shot. The Matthew Perry was laid to rest in a service that was attended by relatives and also the cast maids from the hit television sitcom Friends.