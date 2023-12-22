France's Emmanuel Macron invited to be chief guest at India Republic Day 2024

An invitation has been extended to French President Emmanuel Macron to serve as the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations in 2024. This marks the sixth instance of a French leader being invited to the momentous event at Kartavya Path on January 26, commemorating the day in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect, signifying the nation's transition to a republic. India's gesture reflects the strengthened closeness and trust that has developed between the two countries over time.